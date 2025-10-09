Home>>
China logs 2.4 billion cross-regional passenger trips during holiday travel surge
(Xinhua) 14:40, October 09, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- During the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday which ended on Wednesday, cross-regional passenger trips reached approximately 2.43 billion nationwide, the Ministry of Transport announced Thursday.
From Oct. 1 to 8, a daily average of 304 million cross-regional passenger trips were made, rising 6.3 percent year-on-year and hitting a record high.
Demand for travel options such as small-group tours, self-driving trips and family-friendly trips stayed robust, underscoring the holiday travel boom.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China booth shines at IMEX America 2025 trade show
- Visa-free entry policies boost inbound tourism during National Day holiday
- Surge in Chinese holiday travelers boosts European tourism, cultural exchanges
- Innovative cultural tourism heats up China's eight-day holiday market
- Tourism between China, ROK set to soar as Guilin-Incheon flights resume
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.