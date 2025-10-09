We Are China

China logs 2.4 billion cross-regional passenger trips during holiday travel surge

Xinhua) 14:40, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- During the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday which ended on Wednesday, cross-regional passenger trips reached approximately 2.43 billion nationwide, the Ministry of Transport announced Thursday.

From Oct. 1 to 8, a daily average of 304 million cross-regional passenger trips were made, rising 6.3 percent year-on-year and hitting a record high.

Demand for travel options such as small-group tours, self-driving trips and family-friendly trips stayed robust, underscoring the holiday travel boom.

