China sees 888 million domestic trips during eight-day holiday

Xinhua) 14:36, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 888 million domestic tourist trips during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, up 123 million from the seven-day National Day holiday in 2024, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Thursday.

Domestic tourism spending reached 809 billion yuan (about 113.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 108 billion yuan year on year, according to the ministry.

