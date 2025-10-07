Over 300 mln people have no home, says UN chief in World Habitat Day message

Xinhua) 10:59, October 07, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 million people across the globe have no home, and about one in eight people live in informal settlements, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.

On World Habitat Day, observed on the first Monday of October, Guterres said that in the rapidly urbanizing world, cities often shoulder the impacts of today's crises, with conflict, political instability and the climate emergency having forced 123 million people from their homes -- most seeking safety in cities and towns already under pressure.

He warned that health services, water systems and transport networks are stretched, while the risks of new disasters loom.

Yet cities are where solutions can take root and grow, said the UN chief. "When we plan for inclusion, newcomers help to drive economies, strengthen communities, and enrich culture."

On this World Habitat Day, he said, "we shine a light on solutions, from better housing, to land rights, to water and sanitation," and recognize the vital leadership of mayors and local governments, and the resilience of urban communities, especially women and youth.

"Most of all, we seek to share the innovations that help guarantee access for the most vulnerable -- including people with disabilities, older persons, and children," he said.

"A city is more than bricks and mortar. It is the promise of home," said Guterres.

In 1985, the United Nations designated World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of our habitats and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter. The theme of this year's day is urban crisis response.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)