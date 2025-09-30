UNGA Resolution 2758 part, parcel of existing international order: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) Resolution 2758 remains a valid and relevant document, and it established not only the iron rule that must not be bent, but also an absolute principle that is part and parcel of the existing international order, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a related question.

Ahead of UNGA's 80th session, several U.S. lawmakers released a statement, accusing the Chinese mainland of "misrepresentation of UNGA Resolution 2758," claiming that the mainland has sought to "falsely conflate UNGA Resolution 2758 with its 'One China Principle'" and "diplomatically isolate Taiwan," and calling on the international community to "support Taiwan's meaningful participation in" the UN and its agencies.

Guo said the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation explicitly demand that all the territories Japan has stolen from the Chinese, such as Formosa, and the Pescadores, shall be restored to China, adding that this constitutes an important part of the post-WWII international order.

"Taiwan is part of China. It was based on this fact and prerequisite that in 1971, the 26th session of UNGA adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, restoring all lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the UN," Guo said. The resolution reaffirmed that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and there is no such thing as "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," he added.

To this day, the spokesperson said, UNGA Resolution 2758 remains a valid and relevant document. It established not only the iron rule that must not be bent, but also an absolute principle that is part and parcel of the existing international order. Anything said or done to challenge the resolution amounts to an attempt to shake the foundation of the post-war international order and interfere in China's internal affairs. "Such attempts will not succeed," said Guo.

He said from a historic perspective, during UNGA's deliberation on the draft of Resolution 2758, a couple of countries put together a "dual representation" proposal to create "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

"The proposal never passed and was ditched. What did not happen back then will certainly not happen today," Guo stressed.

From a legal perspective, the UNGA Resolution resolved once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the UN, and the resolution has extensive legal authority, Guo said, adding that from 1971 to 1972, agencies of the UN system successively expelled "representatives" of the Taiwan authorities and restored the lawful seats of the People's Republic of China in accordance with the resolution. The UN Secretariat also issued clear legal opinions emphasizing that "Taiwan has no independent status as a province of China."

He said in practice, since the adoption of UNGA Resolution 2758, the UN system and other international and regional organizations have adhered to the one-China principle and made it clear that any matter related to the Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations shall be handled under the one-China principle.

"The UN official documents refer to Taiwan only as 'Taiwan, province of China.' In total, 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle," he noted.

"Let me stress once again that the future of the Taiwan region lies in the reunification of China. With a strong and prosperous motherland, our Taiwan compatriots will enjoy broader space for development and they will feel more secure and dignified," Guo said, pointing out that nothing whatsoever will ever stop China's reunification.

