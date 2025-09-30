UN General Assembly concludes General Debate

Xinhua) 08:44, September 30, 2025

Annalena Baerbock, president of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, delivers closing remarks during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 29, 2025. The General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly concluded on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly concluded on Monday.

In her closing remarks, General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said 189 UN member states delivered speeches at the General Debate, including those from 124 heads of state and government.

"At the beginning of this week, we referred to the United Nations as the house of diplomacy and dialogue, standing at a crossroads, a place where we gather to have hard conversations during challenging times," she said. "If this high-level week is an indication, this house is fulfilling that purpose: the United Nations is still relevant."

Throughout the week, there were moments of energy -- even electricity -- where member states felt the collective will to do better, to reach further, to choose the right path at the crossroads, she said.

"This week's General Debate, with strong engagements and impassioned words, showed that we are capable of finding the strength to lift up our common leadership, to find collective solutions, and to take the right path at the crossroads," she said. "Let us be inspired by the legacy of our past, and daring for a better future that is better together. Unafraid. Unbroken. United."

This year's session coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. The High-level Week provided world leaders with an opportunity to take stock of the past eight decades and look ahead.

The raging wars in various parts of the world, major-power rivalry, the climate crisis, and a deficit in sustainable development, among other challenges, provided enough topics for debate.

Apart from the General Debate, world leaders had the opportunity to make a point at a series of high-level meetings, including the resumed High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution and the high-level event to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Many countries, including France, Britain, Canada and Australia, announced their recognition of Palestine's statehood right before or during the High-level Week, making Israel and the United States increasingly isolated on the question of Palestine.

Other events included a climate summit, a Sustainable Development Goals Moment, a high-level meeting on the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, and a high-level meeting on artificial intelligence governance.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the world body in his speech at the UNGA and complained about the malfunctioning of the teleprompter and about the sudden stop of the escalator on his way to the General Assembly Hall.

A Fox News host, Jesse Watters, had to apologize for threats to bomb or gas the UN headquarters made in his "Jesse Watters Primetime" talk show, in response to Tuesday's glitches involving Trump.

During his show on Tuesday, the host said: "What we need to do is either leave the UN or we need to bomb it... maybe gas it... we need to destroy it."

Watters later apologized, according to Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Friday saw a mass exodus from the General Assembly Hall as scores of delegates walked out in protest when Netanyahu took the stage.

This year's High-level Week saw the weaponization of visas by the United States, which abused its status as the host country.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was unable to travel to New York as the United States imposed a visa ban on Palestinian officials. He delivered his speech remotely.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had his visa revoked after he attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN headquarters. Petro said New York may no longer be a suitable host for the United Nations headquarters.

Annalena Baerbock, president of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, leaves after delivering closing remarks during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 29, 2025. The General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly concluded on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Beninese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Marc Hermanne Gninadoou Araba delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Dionisio Da Costa Babo Soares, Timor-Leste's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Vanuatuan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Odo Tevi delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Danish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christina Markus Lassen delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

