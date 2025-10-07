Hundreds of hikers guided to safety in China's Xizang after heavy snowfall

Xinhua) 10:04, October 07, 2025

LHASA, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 350 hikers stranded by heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, had safely arrived at a meeting point as of Sunday night, according to local sources on Monday.

Contact has also been established with over 200 others, who are approaching the meeting point in Qudeng Town with assistance provided by the county, according to information released by the Dingri integrated media center.

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng Town. The county government quickly mobilized emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area.

All hikers who reached Qudeng Town have been properly accommodated and provided with meals and medical check-ups. They are in good condition, and some of them have already embarked on their journey home, showed a video clip released by Xigaze City's information authority on Monday evening.

Dingri County on Sunday announced that several scenic areas, including the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)