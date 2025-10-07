China-built river bridge opens to traffic in Guyana

Xinhua) 09:58, October 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows the new and old Demerara River Bridge in Georgetown, capital of Guyana. The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday.(China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited/Handout via Xinhua)

GEORGETOWN, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, President Irfaan Ali thanked the Chinese contractor, saying that the opening of the bridge marked the beginning of a series of infrastructure transformations in the country. He described the bridge as a lifeline for commerce, industry and people's daily lives, saying that it will significantly increase capacity and ease congestion.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang said the bridge is a milestone project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and a strong symbol of friendship between the two countries. She noted that Chinese companies had trained more than 300 local technicians, partnered with over 100 suppliers and created thousands of jobs during construction.

Located in the capital of Georgetown, the bridge is Guyana's largest and most technically complex transport project to date. Stretching about 2,900 meters, it has four lanes in two directions, a design speed of 80 km/h, and an expected service life of 100 years.

A Chinese constructor works on the new Demerara River Bridge in Georgetown, capital of Guyana, Oct. 2, 2025. The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yongzheng)

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali addresses the inauguration ceremony of the new Demerara River Bridge in Georgetown, capital of Guyana, Oct. 5, 2025. The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yongzheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows the new Demerara River Bridge against the setting sun in Georgetown, capital of Guyana. The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday. (China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited/Handout via Xinhua)

A man holding national flags of Guyana poses for a photo with fireworks on the new Demerara River Bridge in Georgetown, capital of Guyana, Oct. 5, 2025. The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yongzheng)

People attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Demerara River Bridge in Georgetown, capital of Guyana, Oct. 5, 2025. The Chinese-built new Demerara River Bridge officially opened to traffic in Guyana on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yongzheng)

