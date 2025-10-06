Chinese police handles 14,000 cases involving intellectual property theft, counterfeit goods

Xinhua) 11:24, October 06, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- In 2025, police departments in China have carried out investigations of 14,000 criminal cases involving intellectual property theft and the production and sale of counterfeit goods as of date, announced China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Sunday.

In the process, several criminal gangs were busted, while a series of cross-regional criminal industrial chains were broken, said the MPS.

In recent years, following the directions of the MPS, police departments across China have maintained high pressure on unlawful activities that infringe upon intellectual property and produce and sell counterfeit goods, the ministry added.

