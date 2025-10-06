Home>>
Chinese police handles 14,000 cases involving intellectual property theft, counterfeit goods
(Xinhua) 11:24, October 06, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- In 2025, police departments in China have carried out investigations of 14,000 criminal cases involving intellectual property theft and the production and sale of counterfeit goods as of date, announced China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Sunday.
In the process, several criminal gangs were busted, while a series of cross-regional criminal industrial chains were broken, said the MPS.
In recent years, following the directions of the MPS, police departments across China have maintained high pressure on unlawful activities that infringe upon intellectual property and produce and sell counterfeit goods, the ministry added.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Old industry heartland enhances IP protection for emerging sectors
- IP protection enhanced to promote tech innovation
- China continues to deepen international IP cooperation
- China steps up legal protection of intellectual property rights
- 9th China Int'l Copyright Expo opens in Chengdu
- China committed to active participation in IP cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.