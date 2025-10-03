Essential workers remain on duty during China's National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:40, October 03, 2025

Staff members of a power company patrol along a 750-kilovolt (kV) power transmission line in Hejing County of Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

A train attendant works on a train in east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2025 shows workers carrying out tasks at a construction site of a railway bridge in Zhenning County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2025 shows workers carrying out tasks on a power transmission line in Huaining County, east China's Anhui Province. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

A worker carries out tasks at a construction site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A worker sprays water at a construction site in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A food deliveryman rides on the street in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Staff members of State Grid's local branch adjust a power generation vehicle at the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Nuerbek Nurman/Xinhua)

A worker carries out tasks at the construction site of Terminal 3 of Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A worker carries out tasks at the construction site of a flood control project in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A transportation law enforcement officer inspects a bus in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

Workers grind steel components at a workshop in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Rescuers patrol the waters for a dragon boat race in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

A worker carries out tasks at the construction site of a tunnel of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A sanitation worker cleans fallen leaves in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at a hospital in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A worker carries out tasks at a construction site in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Workers carry out tasks at a construction site in Xuhui District, east China's Shanghai, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A welder works at the construction site of a hospital in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Firefighters measure wind, humidity and flammable content in a forest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Workers from all walks of life have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties with full dedication during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Yang Tieyan/Xinhua)

