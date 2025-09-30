Trending in China | Falconry: Concerto of man and eagle
(People's Daily App) 15:46, September 30, 2025
Falconry is an ancient hunting technique passed down through millennia by northern nomadic peoples. Through patient training, hunters build trust with their eagles, enabling them to soar and hunt on command. This practice reflects a deep reverence for nature's laws, serving both as survival wisdom and a spiritual dialogue between humans and eagles—a living cultural totem of the grasslands.
