Ginseng chicken soup: A taste of tradition and craftsmanship

In Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province, the art of ginseng chicken soup carries decades of history and passion. Chef Xie Xinjie, a fifth-generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Changbai Mountain's ginseng banquet cuisine, has devoted 28 years to perfecting this signature dish.

For Xie, crafting ginseng chicken soup is more than just cooking — it's a story of inheritance and dedication. Guided by the spirit of craftsmanship and a deep sense of responsibility to preserve tradition, he continues to bring this nourishing delicacy to life, balancing rich flavors with cultural heritage.

Want to discover the secret behind this timeless recipe? Join our reporter for an exclusive taste of Xie's celebrated ginseng chicken soup!

