Chinese FM holds talks with DPRK FM

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with the Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Choe Son Hui in Beijing on Sunday, noting that maintaining, consolidating and developing bilateral relations has always been a steadfast strategic guideline of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors that are connected by mountains and rivers, adding that the traditional friendship forged and nurtured by the older generations of the leaders of the two parties and the two countries is a valuable asset shared by both sides.

Earlier this month, General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un held a historic meeting and reached an important consensus, pointing out the direction and drawing up the blueprint for the development of China-DPRK relations, Wang noted.

He said that the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, enhance strategic communication and strengthen exchanges and cooperation, in order to better improve the well-being of the two peoples and jointly promote regional peace and development.

Wang also briefed on the domestic situation in China, noting that since China and the DPRK are both socialist countries with common ideals and goals, the two sides should enhance exchanges of experience in governance and administration to promote the development of their respective socialist causes.

Wang said that China appreciates the DPRK's firm support for China's core interests and major concerns, as well as its backing of the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative proposed by China.

China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DPRK in international and regional affairs, oppose all forms of hegemonism, and safeguard the common interests of both sides and international fairness and justice, he added.

Choe said that China's commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War have fully demonstrated China's historical achievements, comprehensive national strength and international status.

The historic meeting held by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries has provided strategic guidance and strong impetus to deepen relations between the DPRK and China, Choe added.

Choe noted that the DPRK side is willing to work with the Chinese side to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, enhance strategic communication, increase friendly exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the development of DPRK-China relations to a new and higher level.

Choe also said the DPRK is willing to closely cooperate with China in multilateral affairs, jointly resist unilateralism and power politics, and promote a fairer and more just world order.

