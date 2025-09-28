Chinese Embassy in Zambia celebrates 76th founding anniversary of PRC

LUSAKA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zambia hosted a reception in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, on Thursday evening to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing and Zambian Minister of Labor and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba, as well as other government officials and members of the Chinese community in Zambia.

In his welcoming remarks, Han emphasized that the shared memory of rising from colonial pasts has fostered a common understanding between China and Africa that transcends language barriers, noting that both sides value peace, sovereignty, dignity, and the right to development.

China, he said, will continue working with all like-minded countries to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive globalization.

Han noted that China and Africa are closely working to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last year, adding that China will expand its zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines for all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

On bilateral ties, the ambassador said the relationship between China and Zambia remains strong and stable, highlighting the consolidation of political mutual trust over the past year, with regular high-level exchanges and fruitful practical cooperation.

For her part, Tambatamba congratulated China on its 76-year journey of transformation, innovation, and international engagement.

She said the anniversary is not only a moment of pride for the Chinese people, but also an opportunity for partners like Zambia to reflect on the strength and continued win-win cooperation between the two countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Zambia and China have enjoyed a partnership based on mutual respect, shared development aspirations, and unwavering solidarity, said Tambatamba.

She commended China for its continued cooperation, which has delivered positive and tangible results, with the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway line as an enduring symbol of friendship and South-South cooperation.

