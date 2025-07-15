Zambia's governing party hails visit to China as valuable learning experience

LUSAKA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The United Party for National Development (UPND), Zambia's ruling party, on Monday described its recent visit to China as a valuable learning experience, not only for strengthening party-to-party relations with the Communist Party of China (CPC), but also for contributing to Zambia's national development.

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe said the discussions held with CPC officials were instrumental in reinforcing ties between the two political parties and in exploring development strategies that could benefit Zambia.

Simuuwe noted that the dialogue was built upon the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries during Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's state visit to China in 2023.

He emphasized that Zambia has much to learn from China's development path, citing China's targeted poverty alleviation strategy as an example that Zambia could adapt to address its own poverty challenges.

"We hope some of these initiatives can be implemented here, especially in the area of poverty alleviation," Simuuwe told reporters during a press briefing.

The UPND delegation to China was led by the party's secretary-general, Batuke Imenda.

In a statement, Imenda expressed gratitude to the CPC for facilitating the visit, noting that the engagements reflect a shared commitment to deepening interparty cooperation and fostering a future rooted in peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.

