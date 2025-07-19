Chinese, Zambian enterprises hold seminar to promote cooperation

LUSAKA, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Zambian businesses have held a seminar to explore opportunities for joint venture cooperation and strategic partnerships.

The China-Zambia Investment Cooperation Seminar, held on Thursday on the sidelines of the inaugural Invest Zambia International Conference, brought together Chinese and Zambian business representatives to exchange views, review cooperation progress, and explore future collaboration.

Jin Jun, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, said it is time to write a new chapter of mutual benefit and shared prosperity in China-Zambia cooperation.

He urged the Chinese business associations in Zambia to leverage their role as a bridge between government and enterprises, uniting Chinese businesses, and promoting compliance to jointly advance high-quality cooperation between the two countries.

According to the counselor, Chinese investors are deeply involved in Zambia's multi-sector development, becoming a key driver of local economic and social progress.

Chipoka Mulenga, Zambia's minister of commerce, trade and industry, said Zambia is ready to do business with friendly countries that are not only interested in its natural resources but also committed to achieving mutual benefits.

He said that as a good friend, China stands with Zambia in both good and bad times, such as the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway when Zambia's trade route to the south was blocked.

Mulenga said the country has seen increased Chinese investment in value addition since the elevation of the bilateral cooperation to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership in 2023, with Chinese businesses now processing its copper and enabling the local production of steel products and fertilizer.

