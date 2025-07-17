Chinese envoy pledges continued support for enterprises investing in Zambia

Xinhua) 13:01, July 17, 2025

LUSAKA, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zambia on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Chinese enterprises operating in Zambia, encouraging them to continue expanding their investments despite global uncertainties.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing said Chinese enterprises remain confident in Zambia's development agenda and are committed to further investment in the country.

"Chinese enterprises have taken root in Zambia and are actively contributing to the country's development," Han said during remarks delivered at the inaugural Invest Zambia International Conference.

According to Han, Zambia has become an attractive investment destination for Chinese enterprises for its central location in Africa, favorable business environment and supportive regulatory framework.

He also called on Chinese enterprises to seize opportunities presented by the event to achieve tangible results.

The conference, held from Wednesday to Friday under the theme "Driving Generational Transformative Investments Through Joint Ventures and Partnerships," aims to promote Zambia as a premier investment destination in Africa.

Chinese enterprises are among the key sponsors of the event, collectively contributing around 124,000 U.S. dollars in support.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who officially opened the conference, called on foreign enterprises to invest in Zambia, highlighting the country's openness for business and recent reforms designed to create a conducive environment for investors.

"We have realized that government bureaucracies can weigh businesses down," Hichilema said. "So, we have established a Presidential Delivery Unit to support ministries and accelerate the resolution of issues that hinder business operations."

He added that the conference is crucial for unlocking Zambia's economic potential and promoting sustainable growth, though more work is needed to streamline public sector processes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)