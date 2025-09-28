Home>>
China will always be firm defender of world peace, security -- premier
(Xinhua) 13:13, September 28, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday said that China will always be a firm defender of world peace and security.
Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
He said that China will also always be an important promoter of global common development, an active practitioner of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and a responsible participant in addressing global challenges.
