Chinese premier calls for joint actions to promote world peace, development

Xinhua) 13:12, September 28, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday pledged China's readiness to work with all parties to take coordinated and effective actions to solve more practical problems and promote world peace and development.

Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)