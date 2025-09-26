Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 21:14, September 26, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.
Cai Wei was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs.
Shen Zhulin was named deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, and Shen will no longer serve as deputy head of the National Data Administration.
Zhang Baofeng was appointed deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs, replacing Wang Lingjun.
