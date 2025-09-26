We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 21:14, September 26, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Cai Wei was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs.

Shen Zhulin was named deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, and Shen will no longer serve as deputy head of the National Data Administration.

Zhang Baofeng was appointed deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs, replacing Wang Lingjun.

