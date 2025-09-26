Chinese delegation visits Romania and Bulgaria to enhance friendship
SOFIA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, concluded a five-day visit to Romania and Bulgaria on Thursday, with both sides pledging to enhance friendship and deepen cooperation.
During the visit, Yang held meetings with officials from the governments, parliaments and friendship organizations of both countries.
He also attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of a conference on urban and regional cooperation, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of a cooperation document on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) between China and Bulgaria.
All parties expressed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Romania and Bulgaria, while working to enhance people-to-people friendship, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen cultural and youth exchanges, and contribute to the continuous development of China-Central and Eastern European countries relations.
Photos
Related Stories
- China mourns passing of former Romanian president Iliescu
- Xi congratulates Dan on election as president of Romania
- Event held in Romania to celebrate Int'l Chinese Language Day
- China, Romania mark 75 years of diplomatic ties with academic forum
- Chinese embassy in Romania celebrates National Day
- China welcomes more high-quality Romanian products to enter Chinese market: Chinese FM
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.