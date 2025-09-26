Chinese delegation visits Romania and Bulgaria to enhance friendship

Xinhua) 13:03, September 26, 2025

SOFIA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, concluded a five-day visit to Romania and Bulgaria on Thursday, with both sides pledging to enhance friendship and deepen cooperation.

During the visit, Yang held meetings with officials from the governments, parliaments and friendship organizations of both countries.

He also attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of a conference on urban and regional cooperation, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of a cooperation document on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) between China and Bulgaria.

All parties expressed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Romania and Bulgaria, while working to enhance people-to-people friendship, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen cultural and youth exchanges, and contribute to the continuous development of China-Central and Eastern European countries relations.

