China's commerce minister chairs roundtable with firms operating in US, pledging to safeguard firms' interests: MOFCOM

Global Times) 09:06, September 25, 2025

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao chaired a roundtable meeting on Tuesday in New York, the US, with representatives from Chinese enterprises operating in the US, while pledging to work toward stabilizing China-US economic and trade cooperation and to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Wednesday.

Representatives from more than ten Chinese enterprises in the US, along with the head of China General Chamber of Commerce in the US attended the meeting, per a MOFCOM statement on its official website. The participating companies spanned sectors including finance, logistics, cross-border e-commerce, petrochemicals, telecommunications, rail transit, automotive components, new energy, and pharmaceuticals.

The participation firms provided updates on their operations in the US and put forward specific requests and suggestions regarding safeguarding corporate interests and expanding practical cooperation, the statement said.

Wang noted that the strategic guidance of the two heads of state has charted the course and outlined the principles for the development of China-US economic and trade relations. Through multiple rounds of prior consultations, the two sides have reached a series of important consensus outcomes, which have effectively contributed to stabilizing bilateral economic and trade relations, Wang said.

"Chinese enterprises in the US have overcome difficulties and achieved developmental progress, which has been far from easy," Wang noted.

Wang emphasized that the global trade landscape and rules are currently facing severe challenges from unilateralism and protectionism, urging companies to stay informed, respond proactively, prioritize diversification and compliance, and seek certainty amid uncertainty.

He also called for enhanced collaboration, encouraging companies to "go global together" and "stay warm together" through mutual support, while opposing the externalization of internal competition, the statement said.

Wang stressed that the ministry places high importance on the development of Chinese enterprises in the US. "MOFCOM will work to stabilize China-US economic and trade cooperation, resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and foster a favorable environment for mutually beneficial collaboration between businesses of the two countries," he added.

