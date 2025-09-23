Stunning views of Danxia landform at Guide National Geopark in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 16:19, September 23, 2025

Photo shows the Danxia landform at the Guide National Geopark in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

In autumn, the Guide National Geopark in the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, reveals red cliffs, clear streams, and layered forests as the summer greenery fades. Along the wooden walkway into the gorge, rock formations appear in distinct patterns — some resembling waves, others mountain peaks, and some frozen flames.

The park's centerpiece is the Danxia landform. Formed 120 million years ago during the Early Cretaceous period, these crimson cliffs and ridges were sculpted by water and wind from red sandstone and conglomerate, creating a dazzling scene that glows like sunset clouds. The park is not only a "museum" preserving hundreds of millions of years of geological history, but also a living classroom linking nature with culture and past with present.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)