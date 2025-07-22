In pics: Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform in NW China's Qinghai

Photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of Qinghai Guide National Geopark in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Qinghai Guide National Geopark, located in Guide county, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, lies in the upper reaches of the Yellow River valley and is renowned for its magnificent Danxia landforms. Covering a total area of 554 square kilometers, the park integrates scientific research, eco-tourism, and cultural experiences, making it one of the most representative geological wonders on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of a Danxia landform at Qinghai Guide National Geopark in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of a Danxia landform at Qinghai Guide National Geopark in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of a Danxia landform at Qinghai Guide National Geopark in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery at Qinghai Guide National Geopark in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of the Qinghai Guide National Geopark in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)