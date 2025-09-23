South China's Guangdong raises emergency response to highest for approaching typhoon

September 23, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province raised its wind emergency response to the highest level at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as Typhoon Ragasa is forecast to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of the province as a strong or super strong typhoon within 24 hours.

