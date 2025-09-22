Two south China cities to suspend school, production in response to approaching typhoon

Xinhua) 14:25, September 22, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong Province in south China on Monday raised its wind emergency response to Level II, with two cities announcing a series of suspension measures, as Typhoon Ragasa approaches.

The Level II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier warning system, was activated at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Schools will suspend classes starting Tuesday in the cities of Zhuhai and Jiangmen -- while work, production, public transport and business operations will also be suspended later on Tuesday, according to the local flood, drought and wind control headquarters.

All passenger ferry services to the Chuanshan Islands in Jiangmen will be suspended starting Tuesday, as the wind speed may reach about 20 meters per second in the nearby sea area.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the maritime safety administration of the province had relocated over 10,000 coastal vessels across the province to safe waters for shelter.

Typhoon Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of 2025, is forecast to likely make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of Guangdong on Wednesday as a strong or super strong typhoon -- and severely affect the province from Tuesday to Thursday, the provincial meteorological observatory said.

