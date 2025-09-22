China braces for heavy rainfall as super typhoon Ragasa approaches

Xinhua) 13:44, September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is bracing for Typhoon Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the year, with strong winds and heavy rainfall expected to hit parts of the country's southern and eastern regions.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Sunday that Ragasa had intensified into a super typhoon Sunday morning, and is expected to make landfall along the coastal areas from Shanwei in Guangdong Province to Wenchang in Hainan Province between early Wednesday and the afternoon on Wednesday.

Meteorologists have warned that Ragasa is moving rapidly while maintaining its strength, making it the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year.

The NMC noted that from Tuesday to Thursday, heavy to torrential rain is expected in parts of Taiwan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian, with some areas likely to receive up to 280 millimeters of precipitation. Some regions in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces will also experience heavy rainfall due to the typhoon's influence.

Authorities in the affected areas have been urged to take preventive measures, relocate residents from high-risk zones in a timely manner, and strengthen safety management for transportation, maritime tourism and urban operations.

