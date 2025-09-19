China activates emergency response for Guangdong as Typhoon Mitag approaches

Xinhua) 10:33, September 19, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday activated a Level-IV emergency response for south China's Guangdong Province as Typhoon Mitag approached.

Typhoon Mitag, the 17th typhoon of 2025, is forecast to make landfall along the Guangdong coast between Huilai and Taishan from Friday afternoon to evening, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to most parts of the province, according to meteorological forecasts.

Due to its impact, torrential rainstorms are expected to affect parts of Guangdong and east China's Fujian Province from Friday to Sunday, the National Meteorological Center said.

Heavy rains or rainstorms are also forecast for some regions in east China's Jiangxi, central China's Hunan, and Guangxi and Hainan, both located in south China during the same period.

The national observatory has urged local authorities to implement emergency measures in preparation for the typhoon -- and potential flooding and geological disasters that may be triggered by the heavy rainfall.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

