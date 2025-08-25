Boats moor at port in S China's Hainan for shelter as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

Ecns.cn) 16:27, August 25, 2025

Boats moor in the Haidian River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, to avoid Typhoon Kajiki, Aug. 24, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

At 18:00 on Sunday, meteorological authorities in Hainan reported that the 12th-level wind circle of Typhoon Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of the year, had reached Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province. As of 1:30 a.m. Sunday, all 30,769 local fishing boats had returned to port or are sheltering safely -- with over 21,000 crew members moved to the shore.

