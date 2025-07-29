China activates emergency response as Typhoon Co-May approaches

Xinhua) 08:47, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding and typhoon in three provincial-level regions as Typhoon Co-May approaches, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Emergency measures were initiated by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters in eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang and Shanghai Municipality, while a work team was dispatched to Zhejiang to assist with local flood and typhoon relief efforts.

The maximum wind force of Typhoon Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, reached grade-8 on Monday afternoon, according to meteorological authorities.

The National Meteorological Center issued a blue alert for typhoon on Monday evening, forecasting strong winds and rainstorms in affected areas from Monday to Tuesday.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

