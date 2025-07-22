We Are China

Typhoon Wipha brings heavy rainfall in Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:58, July 22, 2025

A man rides a motorcycle in the rain in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025.

Typhoon Wipha brought heavy rainfall in Guangxi on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Vehicles run in the rain in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025.

