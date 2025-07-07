East China province raises emergency response level for Typhoon Danas

Xinhua) 14:17, July 07, 2025

HANGZHOU, July 7 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has elevated its typhoon emergency response to Level III at 10 a.m. Monday, as Typhoon Danas, the fourth typhoon of this year, moves closer.

According to the province's meteorological observatory, the center of Typhoon Danas made landfall along the coast of Taiwan's Chiayi City in the wee hours on Monday. After making landfall, Danas continued to move northward.

At 7:00 a.m., its center was located over the sea, approximately 258 km southeast of Wenzhou, Zhejiang. It is expected to make landfall again along the coast between Taizhou in Zhejiang and Fuzhou in neighboring Fujian Province, sometime between the afternoon and night of July 8.

From July 7 to 9, central and southern Zhejiang, as well as nearby coastal regions, are expected to receive total rainfall of 60 to 90 mm due to Danas, with precipitation in some areas potentially exceeding 350 mm.

Zhejiang has urged all coastal regions and departments to closely monitor the typhoon's path, strengthen joint consultations, and implement prevention measures in line with the contingency plan. These include sheltering ships, suspending sea routes and halting construction projects.

China's national observatory also renewed a yellow alert for Typhoon Danas on Sunday as it is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)