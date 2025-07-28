East China province prepares for typhoon Co-May's comeback

Xinhua) 16:14, July 28, 2025

HANGZHOU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Co-May, the eighth typhoon of the year affecting China, reintensified into a typhoon Sunday night after weakening into a low-pressure system, approaching east China's Zhejiang Province, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Monday.

The province initiated a Level IV emergency response to the approaching typhoon, which was located about 700 km southeast of Zhoushan city on Monday morning, packing winds of up to 18 meters per second.

The typhoon is expected to move northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour, approaching the eastern part of the East China Sea and nearing the coastal areas of Zhejiang, while gradually intensifying in strength.

The approaching typhoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal and northern regions of Zhejiang over the next three days, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated from Monday night to Wednesday.

Meteorological experts warned that Co-May's effect may overlap with previously rain-affected regions in northern Zhejiang, posing a high risk of disasters such as landslides, flash floods in small river basins, and urban and rural waterlogging.

