Chinese artist wins lifetime achievement award at Serbia's Children's Theatre Festival

Xinhua) 10:01, September 23, 2025

Chinese artist Feng Li (R) receives the "Little Prince Lifetime Achievement Award" at the 32nd International Festival of Children's Theatres in Subotica, Serbia, on Sept. 21, 2025. Feng Li became the first Chinese laureate of the festival's highest honor. (China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre/Handout via Xinhua)

SUBOTICA, Serbia, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese artist Feng Li received the "Little Prince Lifetime Achievement Award" at the 32nd International Festival of Children's Theatres in Subotica, Serbia, on Sunday, becoming the first Chinese laureate of the festival's highest honor.

Feng, president of the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, was recognized for her outstanding contributions to children's culture and performing arts. The award, presented annually since 2000, celebrates exceptional achievements in children's theatre.

Established in 1994, the Subotica festival is regarded as one of Europe's leading events dedicated to children's theatre. Over three decades, it has welcomed more than 300 theatre troupes from over 50 countries, and a total of 53 artists have received the lifetime achievement award.

Running from Sept. 21 to 26, this year's festival features 13 productions by international ensembles alongside performances by theatres from Belgrade, Novi Sad, and Subotica. All events are open to the public free of charge.

As one of the three jury members at this year's festival, Feng will help evaluate 13 children's theatre productions from 11 countries and will also host a personal exhibition and a discussion session during the event.

