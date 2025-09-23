Chinese vice premier calls for joint efforts to strengthen biosphere reserve construction

Xinhua) 09:19, September 23, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday called for joint efforts to strengthen the construction of biosphere reserves, to promote the harmonious co-existence of humanity and nature, and to achieve synergistic progress between the economy and the environment.

Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou.

Ding said that China has achieved remarkable achievements in ecological and green development. While strengthening its own ecological conservation, China has actively participated in global environmental and climate governance, contributing Chinese wisdom and strength to the development of a clean and beautiful world, he added.

China has become a major participant in, contributor to and torchbearer of global ecological conservation, Ding noted.

He made four suggestions: promoting coordinated efforts and actively engaging in global cooperation; strengthening sci-tech support and advancing the sharing of scientific and technological achievements; taking a holistic approach to advance ecological and environmental protection, climate change response and the improvement of people's well-being in a coordinated manner; and upholding multilateralism and improving the global environmental governance system.

Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Shina Ansari, vice president and head of the Environmental Organization of Iran, attended the opening ceremony.

When addressing the ceremony, Azoulay spoke highly of China's achievements in ecological and environmental protection, as well as its contributions to global environmental governance.

She called on the international community to uphold the purposes of the UN Charter, strengthen international cooperation on biodiversity and biosphere protection, and promote the establishment of a world in which humans and nature live in harmony.

Before the opening ceremony, Ding met with Azoulay, saying that China is willing to work with UNESCO to provide firm mutual support and deepen practical cooperation in fields such as education, science and technology, world heritage protection, and ecological conservation, to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity and benefit people around the world.

Azoulay expressed gratitude to China for its support of UNESCO, saying that the support is particularly important amid the severe challenges that multilateralism is facing. She said that UNESCO is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to promote the cause of peace and development for humanity.

Ding also inspected the exhibition area of the congress, saying that efforts should be made to achieve the organic integration of economic, social and ecological benefits.

The opening ceremony was attended by about 1,300 people, including Chinese and foreign government officials, representatives of biosphere reserves, scientific and technical personnel, corporate executives, and representatives of international organizations.

