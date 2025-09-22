Promotional event highlighting China-ASEAN Silk Road cross-border e-commerce open cooperation held in Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:40, September 22, 2025

The 2025 China-ASEAN Silk Road Cross-Border E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event was held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 17. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The 2025 China-ASEAN Silk Road Cross-Border E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event was held on Sept. 17 in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The event aimed to establish a comprehensive support system for Guangxi enterprises expanding into global markets, including platform services and judicial safeguards.

Zhang Lei, channel manager of Made-in-China.com, said the platform has partnered with Guangxi's Department of Commerce to launch a dedicated online zone that showcases the region's cross-border e-commerce industrial clusters. The section highlights Guangxi's competitive industries, including machinery manufacturing, food processing, household goods, and energy materials.

Drawing on its global reach and digital technology capabilities, the platform provides enterprises with services ranging from precise procurement matching to digital marketing and supply chain integration.

"Especially in ASEAN markets, we will leverage multilingual promotion, targeted traffic distribution, and both online and offline procurement-matching sessions to help Guangxi companies connect more efficiently with ASEAN buyers, reduce cross-border transaction costs while boosting the visibility and competitiveness of 'Made in Guangxi' products across ASEAN markets," Zhang said.

The platform will also offer cross-border e-commerce talent training and operational support to help enterprises build sustainable global operating capabilities.

During the event, the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Nanning International Commercial Tribunal and Guangxi's Department of Commerce released guidelines on legal risk prevention for cross-border e-commerce enterprises.

Yang Ding, deputy chief judge of the Nanning International Commercial Tribunal, noted that the guidelines are based on real-world operational scenarios that Guangxi's cross-border e-commerce companies face. The document focuses on common legal risks throughout the entire process — from platform registration to transaction fulfillment — offering clear, practical solutions for risk prevention.

"The guidelines represent a starting point for the Nanning International Commercial Tribunal's efforts to support the growth of the cross-border digital trade industry," Yang said.

"Going forward, we will continue to refine the guidelines in response to new developments and risks faced by cross-border e-commerce enterprises in ASEAN markets, and provide professional judicial services to safeguard organisations' global expansion," Yang added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)