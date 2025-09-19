China-ASEAN AI application center construction officially launched

Xinhua) 09:44, September 19, 2025

NANNING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the China-ASEAN Countries Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Cooperation Center was officially launched on Thursday, as announced at a ministerial roundtable meeting on AI in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) stated that the center will focus on building AI infrastructure, offering open-source platforms, and cultivating AI talent to support practical applications and ensure equitable access to AI technologies.

The meeting, co-hosted by the NDRC and the Guangxi government, also announced the "AI Plus" Initiative to promote China-ASEAN cooperation and establish a ministerial-level AI cooperation mechanism between China and ASEAN.

The meeting sought to create a high-level dialogue platform between China and ASEAN nations, strengthen practical cooperation in AI development and governance, and ensure shared benefits from AI advancements.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)