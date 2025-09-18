AI in the spotlight at 22nd China-ASEAN Expo
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a robot making coffee for participants at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo which is being held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
AI products have highlighted the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo. This year, artificial intelligence (AI) has empowered the entire preparation process of the China-ASEAN Expo for the first time, among which AI products or AI-powered exhibits in the China Pavilion account for more than 50%.
A staff member rides a robotic dog to patrol to demonstrate its load-carrying capacity at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
A visitor wears augmented reality (AR) glasses to appreciate the scenery of Chongzuo, a city in Guangxi, at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
Visitors observe an intelligent fire-fighting helmet at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
A Nigerian internet celebrity engages in a boxing match with a Unitree robot at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
