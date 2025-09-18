Chinese vice president calls for joint efforts to elevate China-ASEAN community with share future

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to bring the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future to new heights through more proactive approaches and concrete measures, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Wednesday.

Han made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He noted that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both sides, the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership has been continuously deepened in recent years, becoming the most successful and dynamic model of regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and a vivid example of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

China is willing to continue working with ASEAN countries to promote harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation, adopting more proactive approaches and pragmatic measures. This will enable the continuous advancement of building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future to new levels, and contribute more to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

He called on the two sides to strengthen the alignment of development strategies, jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and work together to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

The two sides should accelerate regional openness and cooperation, jointly build the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, and continue to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with high quality, he added.

Han also called for joint efforts to expand bilateral cooperation in emerging industries continuously and to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

In addition, he urged both sides to enhance civilizational exchanges and mutual learning, facilitate personnel exchanges, and implement more projects that will benefit people's livelihoods.

Han pointed out that China will adhere to high-standard opening up to provide more opportunities to the world and promote common development among all countries through its own high-quality development. He expressed the hope that all parties will make full use of the China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit to share opportunities and jointly promote a better future.

Prime Minister of Myanmar U Nyo Saw, Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in Charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers Vongsey Vissoth, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof, and Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Mai Van Chinh, as well as Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn, also attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng visits the exhibition of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and communicates with exhibitors after the opening ceremony of the expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. Han addressed the opening ceremony on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

