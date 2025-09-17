Home>>
China-ASEAN personnel exchanges surge, exceeding 25 mln in first 8 months
(Xinhua) 14:09, September 17, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of trips between the Chinese mainland and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) exceeded 25.24 million in the first eight months of 2025, up 11.2 percent year on year, data from China's National Immigration Administration showed Wednesday.
