Full text: Address by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at opening ceremony of 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addressed the opening ceremony of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Wednesday in Nanning, capital city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China.

The following is the full text of the address:

Remarks by H.E. Han Zheng

Vice President of the People's Republic of China

At the Opening Ceremony of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and

China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit

Nanning, September 17, 2025

Honorable Leaders,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Good morning. It is my great pleasure to join so many friends, both old and new, for the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS). On behalf of the Chinese government, I would like to first express warm congratulations on the opening of the Expo and the Summit, and extend heartfelt welcome to all distinguished leaders and guests present today.

China and ASEAN countries enjoy geographical proximity, cultural affinity and a long history of friendly exchanges. The vision of building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home put forth by President Xi Jinping in 2021 is a new blueprint that has charted the course for China-ASEAN cooperation. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two sides, the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen in recent years. China considers ASEAN a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and firmly supports ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture. Continued efforts have been made to deepen strategic mutual trust with ASEAN countries, and to foster a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. China-ASEAN relations have become the most successful and dynamic model of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, and a vivid example of the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Together we work to ensure a high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). We have fully concluded the negotiations on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement 3.0, and continued to advance regional economic integration and economic and trade cooperation. In 2024, bilateral trade in goods approached 1 trillion U.S. dollars, cementing our status as each other's largest trading partner for the fifth consecutive year, and two-way investment exceeded 450 billion U.S. dollars in total.

Together we keep expanding areas of cooperation. We have joined hands to build the digital economic partnership and actively advanced new energy cooperation in such areas as wind, hydro and solar power. A host of major signature projects such as railways, bridges and ports, and "small and beautiful" livelihood projects have been successfully implemented.

Together we remain committed to inclusiveness and mutual learning. Vibrant activities under the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges are well underway, cross-border travel has been made easier, and a growing number of people-oriented and relatable activities are building bridges of mutual understanding and friendship, bringing our people closer together.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

We live in a world where transformation unseen in a century is accelerating, humanity is facing challenges like never before, and the future of all countries are closely intertwined. Not long ago, China held the solemn commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. This is not only a solemn tribute to a monumental legacy, but more importantly a resolute declaration on peaceful development. China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to pursue harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation, and take a more proactive attitude and more practical steps to advance the building of the China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and contribute more to peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region.

First, we need to further synergize development strategies and continue to build a closer community with a shared future. China will take the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership in 2026 as an opportunity, and work with ASEAN to better align development strategies and enhance policy communication, carry out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative.

Second, we need to speed up regional openness and cooperation and continue to elevate trade and investment cooperation. China will work with ASEAN to make China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 a success, continue the high-quality implementation of the RCEP, better link up our markets, and enhance hard connectivity of infrastructure and soft connectivity of rules. China will continue to expand import of competitive specialty products from ASEAN countries.

Third, we need to promote the interconnected development of industrial and supply chains and continue to expand cooperation in emerging industries. China will work together with ASEAN countries to safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, further align industrial policies and step up cooperation on industrial parks, so as to build a more stable and smooth regional industrial and supply chain system based on comparative advantages. Following the trend of the latest round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, we need to jointly tap into the cooperation potential in frontier areas like artificial intelligence and deepen cooperation in such fields as digital and green development.

Fourth, we need to increase exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and continue to champion friendship and connection between the people. China will deepen cooperation with ASEAN in such areas as culture, tourism, youth and media, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and further facilitate mutual visits between our peoples to enhance understanding and affinity. We need to continue the China-ASEAN Young Leaders' Growth Program and the China-ASEAN Young Leaders' Roundtable Dialogue. We need to deliver more projects that enjoy people's support, serve their needs and improve their livelihood, so that China-ASEAN friendship can take a deeper root in people's hearts.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Today, China is striving to build a great country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. We will stay committed to providing the world with more opportunities through high-standard opening up and boosting the common development of all countries through high-quality development. The CAEXPO and CABIS are a grand gathering for promoting friendship and exchanges between China and ASEAN, and also an important platform for advancing regional development and cooperation. I hope you will make good use of this platform to deepen exchanges and cooperation, share opportunities and create a better future.

To conclude, I wish this year's CAEXPO and CABIS a full success.

