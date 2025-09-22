China, ASEAN pledge to strengthen AI cooperation

A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Wednesday. HU QIUSI/XINHUA

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are committed to deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence and advancing common prosperity across the region, officials said.

They spoke at the 2025 China-ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence held on Thursday in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo.

The event was co-hosted by China's National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, which was attended by officials from both China and ASEAN countries.

During the meeting, the China-ASEAN Countries Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Center was inaugurated to strengthen the foundation for AI development and offer open-source services.

Participants also proposed the launch of a China-ASEAN "AI +"action, the establishment of a China-ASEAN ministerial cooperation mechanism on AI, and released a series of key cooperation outcomes.

Wang Changlin, deputy head of the NDRC, said that China-ASEAN cooperation in AI carries tremendous potential, with both sides expected to advance AI technology as a driving force for regional economic growth, improved livelihoods, and the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

As the trade volume between China and ASEAN countries has been growing in recent years, "abundant data resources and diverse application scenarios have created favorable conditions for AI to empower economic and social development," he said.

This year's expo focuses on AI empowerment and innovation, and the roundtable aligns with ASEAN countries' key objective of strengthening international cooperation in AI, further building consensus, and accelerating practical collaboration between China and ASEAN, Wang said.

According to the World Trade Report 2025 released by the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, AI could boost global trade by 34 to 37 percent and raise global GDP by 12 to 13 percent by 2040, under scenarios where the digital infrastructure gap is narrowed and supportive policies are enacted.

Parulian George Andreas Silalahi, deputy chief of mission of the embassy of Indonesia in China, said that China and ASEAN countries share great opportunities in AI collaborations to support regional economic growth.

"Taking into account China as a leading player in AI development and innovation, and ASEAN as the fertile ground for AI development and innovation, as it continues to emerge as the key driver for the region's digital and AI transformation," he said.

He said the Indonesian government has launched its National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence 2020-45, which outlines the focus and priorities in AI development, including the health sector, bureaucratic reform, education, smart city development, and food security.

"To realize this vision, Indonesia must also tackle pressing challenges, including the need to develop robust digital and AI infrastructure that demands adequate funding and investment, as well as the growing requirement for a skilled workforce in the digital and AI sectors," he added.

"Therefore, cooperation among ASEAN members and China is the key to addressing those challenges," the Indonesian official said.

Similar views were shared by Low Yen Ling, senior minister of state for Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore. She said that cooperation between China and ASEAN will help boost AI empowerment in this region.

By leveraging the institutional strengths of the China-ASEAN Expo, China's expertise in AI-driven digital economic transformation can be translated into tangible cooperative projects.

Sok Puthyvuth, secretary of state of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of Cambodia, said that China's expertise in AI presents valuable opportunities for ASEAN countries to accelerate progress.

"Cambodia has placed digital transformation at the heart of its national development agenda, and we are now entering a new phase by integrating artificial intelligence into our digital transformation journey," he said.

