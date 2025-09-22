China Development Bank increases loan support for infrastructure projects in 14th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 16:00, September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank has ramped up credit support for the country's infrastructure projects during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

By the end of August 2025, the bank had issued over 6 trillion yuan (about 843.81 billion U.S. dollars) in medium- and long-term loans for infrastructure projects during this period.

The share of infrastructure investment and financing in the bank's total outstanding balance rose by 9 percentage points from the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period, it said.

During the 2021 to 2025 period, the bank strengthened resource support, introduced differentiated credit measures, and offered tailored financial services to advance the implementation of the 102 key projects listed in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan, as well as major cross-department and trans-regional projects.

It supported projects to implement major national strategies and build security capacities in key areas, while also backing implementation of large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs.

