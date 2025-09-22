Tajik youth embrace Chinese language, confident in China's future

DUSHANBE, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Despite the blazing sun and high temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in mid-September, dozens of students and parents flocked to the National Library in Tajikistan's capital to register for the 2025 autumn semester Chinese courses.

"Another class is full already! We'll open a new one on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 2 pm to 3:30 p.m.," called out a Confucius Institute teacher standing at the entrance to the Chinese Hall teaching site of the Confucius Institute. Inside, students and parents jostled around the staff, eager to secure a spot in the Chinese class.

"Nearly 100 students have signed up for the new semester today," said Li Jianjun, head of the Chinese Hall teaching site. "More and more Tajiks are learning Chinese, and more and more schools are offering Chinese courses. Most of our students are middle schoolers, many of whom desire to study in China in the future."

Seventeen-year-old Rasul was accompanied by his father, who works with colleagues from China and encourages Rasul to follow his passion. "I want to learn Chinese well and go study in China," Rasul said.

Abdullakhim, also 17, has been studying Chinese for three years. "I'm here today to help my 15-year-old brother sign up," he told Xinhua. "Both of us dream of studying in Hangzhou."

Eleven-year-old Yusuf is a new learner of the Chinese language. "I want to go to university in Shanghai when I grow up. My mom told me the earlier I start learning Chinese, the better I can adapt to life there," he said shyly.

One parent summed up the sentiment when asked why she enrolled her child in Chinese classes: "Choosing Chinese today is like choosing English before -- it means a lot." Her words reflected both confidence in China and hopes for the future.

Parents not only support their children to learn Chinese, but also join them in their studies. Li Jianjun noted he often sees parents and children studying Chinese side by side in classes.

Some students practise Chinese characters page after page, while others travel over 50 km from rural areas for each lesson, and never give up, he added.

"Their genuine love for the language inspires us to teach better and live up to their trust," Li said.

According to the country's state Khovar news agency, more than 5,000 Tajik students are currently studying in China. Since its establishment in August 2008, the Confucius Institute at Tajik National University has trained over 42,000 Chinese learners.

Shi Xiaoyu, a Chinese PhD student in Tajikistan, once taught at the Chinese Hall. She recalled Tajik friends who, even after completing four years at local universities, chose to start from scratch when given the opportunity to study in China.

"There's no doubt that learning Chinese and going to study in China has become a real trend in Tajikistan," Shi said.

