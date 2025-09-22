Xinjiang welcomes global lawmakers to enjoy its blend of rich heritage, modern development

Xinhua) 13:43, September 22, 2025

URUMQI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Earlier this month, during her first visit to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Yeidckol Polevnsky, president of the Asia-Pacific Foreign Affairs Commission of the Mexican Senate and a frequent visitor to China since 1990, joined legislators from around the world in Aksu's Kumuoyila Village, speaking with two Uygur farmers about their lives amid the cotton fields.

The farmers recalled that plowing a single mu (about 0.067 hectares) once took an entire day, and laying plastic mulch demanded the coordinated effort of three people.

Things, however, have changed for the better in recent years. A total of 52 villagers pooled their resources to develop 310 mu of high-standard farmland, installing a drip irrigation system, leasing large-scale machinery, and even using drones to apply pesticides.

Now, plowing takes just a single day, and sowing only two. During harvest season, cotton can be picked, sold and turned into profit all within the same day.

The two villagers said proudly that their lives had become happier and more fulfilling, thanks to the rise in efficiency, output and income.

"It means that there are very good policies in this area to fight with the poorness and to change all the problems, to bring a better life for everybody," said Polevnsky, adding that China has a way of turning impossible dreams possible.

Polevnsky was among more than 60 foreign legislators who took part in the 2025 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges, held in Xinjiang from Sept. 11 to 17. During the forum, the delegation visited Urumqi, Aksu, Kashgar, Kizilsu and Ili, where they gained firsthand insights into the region's social life, economic development and cultural diversity.

The forum, hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, was first launched in 2023. This year's theme was "Global Partnership for Common and Sustainable Development."

Beyond cotton, flowers are thriving in the region as well. Huocheng County in Ili is home to the world's third-largest lavender planting base. Sigong Village, once known as the "Stone Village" for its barren, rocky soil, has built a full industrial chain covering planting, processing, sales and even straw recycling. In 2024 alone, Huocheng welcomed more than 10 million visitors, generating 5.5 billion yuan (about 770 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, of which 1.5 billion yuan came directly from lavender-related tourism.

Sommad Pholsena, vice president of the Lao National Assembly, expressed hope that these successful experiences could be brought back to Laos to help local farmers overcome poverty.

While the villages cultivating cotton and lavender highlight the vitality of rural revitalization, the ancient city of Kashgar demonstrates a seamless blend of preserving history and urban renewal.

Kashgar is home to one of the largest remaining adobe architectural complexes in Xinjiang. In 2010, a 7-billion-yuan project was launched, benefiting more than 200,000 residents.

Guided by the principle of "repairing the old as it was, preserving its style and building new to match the old," the project successfully blended historical charm with modern functionality. Each household was carefully designed to be earthquake-resistant and equipped with modern amenities like water, electricity and gas systems, while retaining distinctive ethnic features.

"They have improved the infrastructure, empowered youth, and empowered the people with genes of economic growth," Richard Nagbe Koon, speaker of Liberia's House of Representatives, told Xinhua.

China has been investing in communities, helping rural residents and minor ethnic groups become active participants in real economic development, said Brice Dimitri Bayendissa, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of the Congo.

According to Manfred Grund, a former Bundestag member with 30 years of experience, Xinjiang has made significant strides in infrastructure, ranging from roads, railways and airports to buildings and technology, while fostering a shared future for its diverse ethnic communities. "We have no real picture of Xinjiang in Europe, in Germany," Grund said, adding that he would encourage his colleagues in the German parliament to visit the region.

More than 60 deputies of China's National People's Congress and Xinjiang's regional people's congress also took part in the forum, and engaged in discussions with foreign legislators on topics such as Belt and Road cooperation, green development and ethnic minority cultures.

Grund held several discussions with his Chinese counterparts and described them as inspiring, highlighting their dedication to addressing local concerns and improving livelihoods.

The delegation also enjoyed other activities. For instance, in Aksu, Joseph Thomas Isaac, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Dominica, explored the old street night market and enjoyed cultural performances, including Dawazi, a traditional Uygur tightrope act.

The daily open-air show, where hundreds of people gathered to eat, raise their glasses, and share laughter, left a deep impression on him. "You see the evidence of unity, evidence of community, evidence of happiness," he said.

"From that forum, I think we should ensure that we would understand what Xinjiang has achieved from when it started the mission," he added.

George Vrettakos, member of the Greek Parliament, noted that he was inspired by the region's economic growth and the collective effort of the Chinese people to build a better future. "I'm excited to see how the economic growth in this area moves forward and all the Chinese people work together for a better future."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)