White paper details great achievements in Xinjiang

10:52, September 22, 2025 By MO JINGXI ( China Daily

The Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is now at the best period of development in its history, featuring unprecedented economic and social progress, marked improvements in people's well-being and a stronger sense of gain, happiness and security among residents, according to a white paper issued on Friday.

Titled "Communist Party of China Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements", the white paper was unveiled at a news conference held by the Information Office of the State Council in Beijing.

Consisting of a preface, main body and conclusion, the 21,000-word document expounds on the rich content of the CPC's guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era and showcases the great achievements Xinjiang has made in reform, development and stability, among other areas.

"We have been committed to bringing greater prosperity to the region and ensuring that the fruits of development are more effectively translated into benefits for people's well-being," said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government.

Since 2012, Xinjiang's GDP has grown by an average of 7.04 percent annually, surpassing 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion) in 2024, which he said had provided strong fiscal support for delivering on livelihood-related initiatives.

According to the white paper, Xinjiang has seen comprehensive improvements in infrastructure, with the operating mileage of railways and the highway network totaling 9,202 kilometers and 230,000 km, respectively, as of 2024, and the number of civil air routes reached 595, of which 25 are international routes.

Erkin Tuniyaz said that people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang cherish the current prosperity and are determined to safeguard social stability.

"Whoever that tries to sabotage such a happy life will meet with firm opposition from all the people in Xinjiang," he said.

Speaking at the news conference, Chen Weijun, the autonomous region's executive vice-chairman, dismissed United States' accusations of "forced labor" in Xinjiang as groundless, saying that workers of all ethnic groups there choose their jobs voluntarily in pursuit of a better life, and their labor rights are fully protected.

"Over the past few years, the US has imposed sanctions on Xinjiang enterprises and individuals under the pretext of 'human rights', when in fact it is engaging in political manipulation and economic coercion," Chen said, accusing Washington of "forcing unemployment" in Xinjiang.

But the official noted that Xinjiang's advantages remain strong in the long term as the region stands at the forefront of China's westward opening-up, backed by the domestic market of 1.4 billion people and connected to international markets across Asia, Europe and Africa.

According to Chen, Xinjiang's distinctive industries have grown rapidly, and "Made in Xinjiang" products are now exported to more than 220 countries and regions, winning global consumer recognition.

"US sanctions cannot stop Xinjiang's steps toward development or prevent industries and enterprises from growing stronger," Chen said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Zhang Zheng, who participated in drafting two chapters of the white paper, described the document as a timely message conveyed to the rest of the world as "it presents the tremendous changes and remarkable achievements Xinjiang has made in recent years with detailed examples and precise data".

"It will enable the international community to gain a more genuine, comprehensive and multidimensional understanding of Xinjiang's overall development," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)