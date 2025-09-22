Winners of Chinese sci-fi awards announced

Xinhua) 09:53, September 22, 2025

CHENGDU, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The winners of the 16th Xingyun Awards for Chinese Science Fiction were announced on Saturday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The golden trophy of the 2024 annual novel was presented to Jintao (Golden Peaches) by Yang Wanqing. Set against the backdrop of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), it tells a story about a super algorithm, inspired by ancient Chinese mathematical classics, that drives the functioning of ancient civilizations. The fable intertwines humanity, machines and history.

Other awards include annual novella, annual short story, annual non-fiction, annual translated fiction and annual new writer. The golden trophy for the annual review was left vacant.

The award event is not only a recognition of outstanding works and authors, but also a comprehensive showcase of the development achievements of Chinese science fiction literature, which is embracing a more diverse and vibrant future.

As renowned science fiction writer Liu Cixin said in his award speech, these works touch upon more possibilities of China and the world with science fiction. He said these works give people reason to believe that Chinese science fiction is embarking on a golden age.

The Xingyun Awards, also known as the Chinese Nebula Awards, were established in 2010 and have now become widely recognized high-level industry awards for global Chinese science fiction.

