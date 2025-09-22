In pics: 2025 aviation open-day activities of PLA Air Force in China's Changchun

Xinhua) 09:45, September 22, 2025

Kids pose for photos during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors enjoy an aerobatic performance during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors enjoy an aerobatic performance during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors learn about turbofan engines during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A kid experiences aircraft flight simulation during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists visit the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors view an aircraft flight simulation for Y-20 transport aircraft during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors view a manned electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The event is held here from Sept. 19 to 23, which comprehensively showcases the history and modernization of the PLA Air Force through aerobatic performances, equipment exhibitions, and various interactive activities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)