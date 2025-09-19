Conference calls for cooperation to tackle int'l crime, shape global public security

Xinhua) 13:12, September 19, 2025

NANJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Conference of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, which concluded on Thursday in east China's Jiangsu Province, saw participants widely acknowledge that China's Global Governance Initiative offers guidance in addressing governance deficits and common challenges, underscoring the necessity for nations to join hands in tackling risks and shaping a shared future.

Themed "Shaping Global Public Security Together: United Action to Tackle Diverse Threats," the 2025 conference in Jiangsu's Lianyungang City drew nearly 2,000 participants from 120 countries, regions and international organizations.

Zhang Lixun, Party secretary of the China People's Police University, said that the current global terrorism situation is complex and severe, characterized by new features of globalization, networks and intelligence.

He said that terrorists are leveraging emerging technologies such as drones, social media and AI to spread extremist ideologies and plan attacks, posing new threats to global security.

Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the illegal drug trafficking situation is also evolving, with the expanding circulation of synthetic narcotics and the digitization of illegal drug markets, alongside the increased use of electronic payment tools for money laundering.

Kolokoltsev said that to cope with such changes, it is necessary for law enforcement agencies of various countries to enhance interactions, hold training programs, and establish consultation mechanisms to share advanced practices in combating drug trafficking.

Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, president of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), said that certain transnational crimes are developing rapidly and require fast response and coordinated efforts. He cited a successful joint operation last year -- involving 138 countries and regions -- that dismantled environmental crime networks and protected endangered species, and he highlighted that united efforts to take action in this way can overcome any challenges.

In response to the rising threat of telecom and cyber fraud, the forum proposed the establishment of an international alliance to pool the strengths of all parties.

Demelash Gebremichael, commissioner general of the Ethiopian Federal Police, expressed support for the initiative, adding that collaboration is needed to safeguard people's property.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that shaping global public security requires reaffirming a commitment to multilateralism. He stressed the need to seize the current opportunities to build stronger partnerships between national institutions and communities, to create a safer, fairer world for future generations.

