China, Pacific Island countries hold dialogue on law enforcement

Xinhua) 09:34, September 19, 2025

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Tonga's Minister for Police Paula Piukala co-chair the fourth ministerial dialogue on police capacity building and cooperation between China and the Pacific Island countries in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2025. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

NANJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Pacific Island countries to deepen practical cooperation in the field of law enforcement and police work, and continuously enhance the capacity of island countries' police forces to independently maintain order, security and social stability, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks while delivering a speech at the fourth ministerial dialogue on police capacity building and cooperation between China and the Pacific Island countries in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

China is willing to work on all parties to implement the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, and adhere to the principles of prioritizing development, respecting the independence of island countries, and pursuing openness and inclusiveness, Wang said.

He added that China is willing to strengthen communication and exchange at all levels, and work with the Pacific Island countries to achieve long-term regional security, improve the well-being of their people, and contribute to the development of a closer China-Pacific Island countries community with a shared future.

Wang and Tonga's Minister for Police Paula Piukala co-chaired the ministerial dialogue. The heads of delegations from Tonga, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Samoa, Nauru and Papua New Guinea delivered speeches.

