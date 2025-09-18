Commentary: Closing the governance gap with real action

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The widening deficit in global governance underscores the lack of effective and action-oriented measures. At the recent "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), emphasizing the need to focus on achieving tangible results.

This proposal charts a practical path for improving global governance and is expected to galvanize collective efforts among nations to make global governance more effective.

Staying committed to real results is an essential principle of global governance. Effective global governance is essentially one that resolves real problems. Given the close links among various issues, global governance should be carried out in a more coordinated, systematic and holistic way. It must address both root causes and symptoms to find sustainable solutions. It must both tackle pressing issues and consider long-term challenges.

Developed countries should take their responsibilities seriously and provide more resources and public goods. Developing countries, on their part, should pull together for strength and do their best for the world.

China has been committed to improving global governance through actions. From advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, the AIIB and the New Development Bank, to proposing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the GGI, China has established widely welcomed platforms for cooperation.

Meanwhile, China has also promoted political solutions to global crises and remains committed to developing a model of security for Asia that features sharing weal and woe, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and prioritizing dialogue and consultation.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the world's largest developing country, China has consistently contributed to fostering a more just and equitable global governance system.

Looking ahead, countries around the world should promote win-win cooperation through concrete actions. Only in this way can the global governance deficit be addressed and the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity be translated into practice.

